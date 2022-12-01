On Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, the Unitarian Universalist Rev. Barbara Threet will lead our service. She will talk about “Christmas and Unitarians,” and the service will explore the ways our religious forebears have influenced how we celebrate Christmas.
In addition to our regular service, we will be sponsoring an Amnesty International write for rights event during our coffee hour at 5:30 p.m. This year, Amnesty’s global letter-writing marathon focuses on the right to protest and 13 people whose lives have been curtailed by government crackdown. Write a letter, save a life.
