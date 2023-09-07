The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Stowe will resume services after its traditional summer break on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Mountain Road in Stowe.
Rev. Kristabeth Atwood will lead the service, “The Path of Change.” Atwood writes, "We each have something we would like to change — about ourselves, about our community, about the world. Change, though, is more than just deciding to be different, it is a process of transformation.
“Change takes time and intention. As Carl Rogers wrote, ‘The curious paradox is that when I accept myself just as I am, then I can change.’ Together, let’s explore the connection between acceptance and change and how pausing to consider the changes we want to make can lead to lasting transformation.”
We’re planning to have a social time with refreshments following the service. Please join us, in person; everyone is welcome, masks are optional. We try to live our values aloud, not alone. Our open-minded, open-hearted spiritual communities help people lead lives of justice, love, learning and hope.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive information, call 617-835-5425, or visit Facebook, UU Fellowship of Stowe.
