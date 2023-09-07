The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Stowe will resume services after its traditional summer break on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Mountain Road in Stowe.

Rev. Kristabeth Atwood will lead the service, “The Path of Change.” Atwood writes, "We each have something we would like to change — about ourselves, about our community, about the world. Change, though, is more than just deciding to be different, it is a process of transformation.

