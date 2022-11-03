On Sunday Nov. 6, at 4:30 p.m. at St. Johns in the Mountains Episcopal Church, Unitarian Universalist Rev. Barbara Threet will lead a service entitled “To Be a Patriot Now.”
Threet said, “Thomas Paine wrote, ‘These are the times that try men’s soul.’ The elections that are coming up in a few days will leave some Americans rejoicing, and others cringing. People on both sides of the political spectrum fear for the future of the country, though for very different reasons and with very different ideas about the correct course of action.
