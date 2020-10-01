The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Stowe will be doing Zoom services until it is safe for us to be together in person. On Sunday, Oct. 4, Martha Dallas, a certified life-cycle celebrant will lead our service.
The topic of her service is “Where in our lives do we encounter ceremony? What ceremonies have left a lifelong impression on us and why? What’s the relationship between who we are, where we’ve been, and where we’re going? How can a well-done ceremony affect a life transition?”
These questions and more inspire this service. For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
