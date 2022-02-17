On Sunday, Feb. 20, at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom, Unitarian Universalist lay leader Jack Wool will lead our service, which he entitled, “Exploring Mary Oliver and why her poems resonate with us.”
Wool says, “Mary Oliver was born Sept. 10, 1935, in Maple Heights, Ohio, and died Jan. 17, 2019, in Hobe Sound, Fla. She was a unique American poet whose work reflects a deep communion with the natural world and the prayer of attention. As she writes, ‘Attention is the beginning of devotion.’
“Her poetry is often used for reflection and inspiration in Unitarian Universalist services. What is it about her poetry that draws us in? Have we created our own image of the poet or are we truly reflecting her work and presence?”
Perhaps we will reach a deeper appreciation of Oliver’s work in the context of her life, and the exploration of her writings may provide a deeper resonance with our faith and ourselves.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit our Facebook site, or website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.