On Sunday, Sept. 19, we are very happy to welcome back our very frequent reverend Barbara Threet. As was the case this past week, we will meet at St. John’s in the Mountains in Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Masks are required as are vaccinations and social distancing. We will have music and hymns, but no singing. Barbara will speak about the Unitarian Universalist Side with Love Action Center launch, described below.
During devastating climate change, the appalling stripping away of voting and reproductive rights, the criminalization of migration and the state-sanctioned violence of policing, it can feel as though we are powerless to stop the tides of oppression. But nothing could be further from the truth.
Our Side with Love Action Center launch is where we come together as communities and as a faith to claim our collective power. We will learn from leaders of critical campaigns and begin to mobilize within our own congregations and communities to make lifesaving, liberation-cultivating change. All are welcome.
For more information, call 617-835-5425, visit our Facebook site or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
