On Sunday, Dec. 5, at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom, Unitarian Universalist Rev. Mara Dowdall will return to lead our service. Dowdall’s sermon is entitled “Days of Miracle and Wonder.” She will speak about the ancient Chanukah story, with an eye toward the miracle at its core — the sacred temple’s one-day supply of oil lasting for eight.
What makes something a miracle? How do we understand the idea of miracles considering Unitarian Universalist tradition’s emphasis on reason and historical fact? How might a renewed understanding of miracles deepen our sense of wonder during the winter holiday season and beyond?
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit our Facebook site or website, bit.ly/stoweuu. Everyone is welcome.
— Nancy Merz
