On Sunday, Jan. 23, on Zoom, Rev. Peter Plagge, pastor of the Waterbury Congregational Church, will lead our service, as is his custom once a year and a tradition we all look forward to. Plagge says, “My topic, as we head into the new year, will be hope. Psychologically, hope has been a powerful idea for a people — allowing them to carry on in the face of terrible challenges. Metaphysically or theologically, hope is meaningless. I recognize that’s a controversial statement and minority position, but my basic point would be that psychological ideals do not apply to God who must, by definition, be beyond hope, for hope implies the possibility of dashed hopes. David expresses this in this famous prayer from 1 Chronicles — ‘We are aliens, life is hard, our days are like a shadow — there is no hope. And yet, all things come from you and of our own we give to you.’ I write this on Jan. 6 and am keenly aware of the psychological requirement for some of us to hold on to hope. But more is required of us.”
Everyone is welcome to take part. For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit our Facebook site or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
