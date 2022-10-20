On Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, we welcome back one of our favorite speakers, Michael Atkinson. Atkinson retired to Vermont over a decade ago and has pursued the passions that have long shaped his life: literature (he was a university professor of comparative literature for 40 years); Buddhist dharma (he is an ordained dharma teacher and one of the directors of the Burlington Area Buddhist Association that practices in the early Buddhist tradition); and depth psychology, both teaching and practicing the archetypal approach.
To investigate these ways of living with Unitarian congregations, adult learning groups and Buddhist sangras continue to be a source of joyful energy for Atkinson, opening doors to new discovery. On Sunday, he will discuss the Buddha’s prescription for a happy and fulfilling life. “With the precision and balance of a good physician, the Buddha provided us a striking diagnosis of stress that can erode the quality our lives — and then offered a prescription for well-being, with an optimistic prognosis of living with skill and ease,” he says. “Join us as we explore the often-surprising wisdom that comes from penetrating deeply the original meanings of the Buddha’s assessment and cure.”
