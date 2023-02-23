On Sunday, Feb. 26, at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Mountain Road, the Reverend Peter Plagge will lead our service in person. Reverend Plagge is the
pastor of the Waterbury Congregational Church in Waterbury. He is one of our favorite ministers who leads our service a few times each year. He will speak about “tolerance, acceptance and understanding.”
“I will think together with you about tolerance, acceptance and understanding, taking my cues from Goethe who once said ‘to tolerate is to insult. Tolerance must only be preparatory to open the way to mutual acceptance. True liberalism is acknowledgment and understanding,’ and from the recent faff at Hamline University over the display of the Prophet Muhammed in an art history class and the subsequent firing of that art professor. It’s an argument based on Goethe’s notion of liberalism as a general proscription for inquiry into truth, beauty and goodness based on the nature of these things eo ipso.”
We welcome everyone to our services. The Sunday, Feb. 26 service will be in-person at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Stowe at 4:30 p.m., weather permitting. Face masks will be required except when you're speaking. We’re planning to have a social time with refreshments following each service, so please plan to join us. For more information, or to be put on the list to receive information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Stowe.
