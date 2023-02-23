On Sunday, Feb. 26, at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Mountain Road, the Reverend Peter Plagge will lead our service in person. Reverend Plagge is the

pastor of the Waterbury Congregational Church in Waterbury. He is one of our favorite ministers who leads our service a few times each year. He will speak about “tolerance, acceptance and understanding.”

