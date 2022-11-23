On Sunday, Nov. 27, we will not have a service. Our next service will be on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church.
In addition to our regular service, we will be sponsoring an Amnesty International Write for Rights event after the service during a 5:30 p.m. coffee hour. This year, Amnesty’s global letter-writing marathon is all about the right to protest, featuring 13 people from all over the world whose lives have been negatively impacted by governments’ crackdown on this precious right. Write a letter, save a life. This event is sponsored by the Green Mountain Amnesty group.
