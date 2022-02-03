On Sunday, Feb. 6 at 4:30 pm on Zoom, our service will be led by the Unitarian Universalist Rev. Barbara Threet, who is a frequent visitor to lead our service.
She will speak about several of the traditions that Unitarians frequently draw from for inspiration, such as “the direct experience of that transcending mystery and wonder affirmed in all cultures which moves us to a renewal of the spirit and an openness to the forces that create and uphold life.”
Our services are open to anyone who is interested.
For more information or to be put on the list to receive Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook or the website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
