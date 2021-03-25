On Sunday, March 28, at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom, Pastor Kristabeth Atwood will lead our service.
Kristabeth says, “This time of year, spring begins to peek out from under the blanket of its long winter rest. There is hope to be found in glimpses of life long dormant. We still have a ways to go (this is Vermont) but we can see that the promise will unfold, spring will come, and life will blossom.
“The seasons don’t last forever. The resiliency of spring can echo the resiliency we find within ourselves after seasons of difficulty and despair. The yearlong pandemic has tested us in ways we never could have imagined. Together, on Sunday, we will explore where we see new life blossoming and celebrate the resilience we find within ourselves and the world.”
Our open-minded, open-hearted spiritual communities help people lead lives of justice, love, learning and hope. Join us, our services are open to everyone. For more information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
