On Sunday, June 6, at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom, Rev. Barbara Threet will lead our service.
Threet entitled her service, “Finding Calm After the Storm.” She said, “The past many, many months have felt stormy indeed. And now we approach summer, which usually brings a bit of a lull in congregational activities in Unitarian Universalist churches. What does summer mean this year? Where might we find respite and renewal?
Our open-minded, open-hearted spiritual communities help people lead lives of justice, love, learning and hope. May we be with one another in solidarity and struggle in person very soon. All are welcome.
For more information or for Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook, or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.