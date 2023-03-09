At 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, the Rev. Kristabeth Atwood will lead our Unitarian Universalist service. She will speak about “when tragedy strikes it has become commonplace for ‘thoughts and prayers’ to pour in from far and near. For friends, family members, fellow citizens and even politicians sending thoughts and prayers is a way to convey care. Together, let’s explore the deeper meaning behind thoughts and prayers,” she said, “and see if there are more intentional and productive ways to convey care as individuals and a society.”
Join us, in person with a mask, everyone is welcome. We promote a free and responsible search for truth and meaning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.