On Sunday, May 9, at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom, Gail Rushford will lead our service. Rushford will speak about the recent book, “Breathe” by Imani Perry, which is this year’s Unitarian Universalist common read.
Perry says that as a mother she has “an ethical responsibility to be hopeful.” In the words of Stacey Abrams, the book is “a lyrical meditation that connects a painful, proud history of African American struggle with a clarion call for present-day action to protect, defend and celebrate the promise of the next generation.”
On this Mother’s Day, we will reflect on Perry’s hopes for her sons and the call to action to which those hopes lead us.
Our open-minded, open-hearted spiritual communities help people lead lives of justice, love, learning and hope. May we be with one another in solidarity and struggle. All are welcome. For more information or Zoom links, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
