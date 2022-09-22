On Sunday, Sept. 25, we welcome Rev. Kristabeth Atwood to lead our service, “The Living Word.”
Atwood asks, “What are the words that you live by? Growing up, I was taught that the Bible was the living word. Today, I think of ‘the living word’ a little differently. For me, a living word is any word living within us, guiding us, comforting us, enlivening us. Mary Oliver’s poem ‘Wild Geese’ has been a living word for me for the last 25 years. We each have words that live within us. These living words may come from poetry, music, prose, bumper stickers — the possibilities are endless. Together, let’s share some of our living words. I invite you to share an excerpt of the words that live inside you and guide your life — a quote or a poem, a verse of music, etc. When have you read something and recognized deep within your heart, ‘This is truth.’”
