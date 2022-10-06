On Sunday, Oct. 9, at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Stowe, we welcome back Rev. Kristabeth Atwood. She will center her service on “The Accumulation of Things.” Atwood says, “What do material items give us? Security? Joy? A sense of having enough? How much is too much? It seems that the world tells us to want more and more, so we will never have enough. As the Amazon packages arrive daily, what does this do for the climate? For the poor? For our souls? Is our relationship with money and possessions a matter of faith?”
Face masks will be required for the service except while speaking. We’re planning to have a social time with refreshments following each service, so plan to join us.
