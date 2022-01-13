On Monday, Jan. 17, America honors the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. On Sunday, Jan. 16, we will read his words, words now over 50 years old that reached into America’s soul and began a renewed commitment to the freedom of Black people in America.
King’s work is far from over. Through music and reading, we will explore how we can do the work that is needed to continue King’s life of striving to improve the lives of all people. One way we can do that is through sharing our stories and hopes for the coming year.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook, or website at bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.