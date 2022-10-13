On Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Stowe, we welcome back the Rev. Barbara Threet. She has entitled her service, “Four Funerals and a Wedding.”
Threet says, “religious leaders fill many functions in a congregation and this service reflects on some of the most meaningful, the most challenging and the most transformative.”
Face masks will be required for the service except when speaking. We’re planning to have a social time with refreshments following each service, so plan to join us.
In October, we’ll take up a special collection for Salvation Farms. We welcome everyone to our in-person services.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe.
