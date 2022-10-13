On Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Stowe, we welcome back the Rev. Barbara Threet. She has entitled her service, “Four Funerals and a Wedding.”

Threet says, “religious leaders fill many functions in a congregation and this service reflects on some of the most meaningful, the most challenging and the most transformative.”

