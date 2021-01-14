On Sunday, Jan. 17, instead of having our regular Zoom service at 4:30 p.m., we are encouraging everyone to watch the annual Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition Martin Luther King Jr. event, which will take place at 4 p.m.
“Spiritual Justice Lessons: What We Have Learned From MLK, Jr., A Dialogue on Race, Faith and Justice” is a panel discussion with six local advocates for social justice which promises to be very valuable.
Go to stjohnsinthemountains.org for more information on accessing the program.
The following week, on Sunday Jan. 24, we will resume Zoom services at 4:30 p.m. Our service will be lead by Rev. Abigail Stockman.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the service information, call 617-835-5425, visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
