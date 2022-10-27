On Sunday, Oct. 30, at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, Rev. Peter Plagge will lead our service, entitled, “The upside-down aim of the religious life.” Plagge is the pastor of the Waterbury Congregational Church and a regular speaker at our services each year.
He says faith, as James famously wrote, “is dead without works.” But what are works in the Christian tradition? Not what you think. The reading is a rewrite of Matthew 5, the beatitudes portion of the Sermon on the Mount. I suggest that it is an effective rewrite because it jars our usual religious sensibilities into further reflection about the work and goal of a religious person, redefining and correcting our idea of love.
