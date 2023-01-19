On Sunday, Jan. 22, at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom, Rev. Barbara Threet will lead our service. She will speak about Rosa Parks, on whose shoulders Martin Luther King Jr. rose to prominence. Threet says, “Her own life was pretty amazing too, though.”
Rosa Parks (Feb. 4, 1913 – Oct. 24, 2005) was an American activist in the civil rights movement best known for her pivotal role in the Montgomery bus boycott. The U.S. Congress has honored her as “the first lady of civil rights” and “the mother of the freedom movement.”
