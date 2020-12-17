Leonard Cohen said, “There’s a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in.”

On Sunday, Dec. 20, at 4:30 p.m., Kristabeth Atwood will lead our Zoom service. She says, “On the threshold of the longest night of the year, our thoughts turn to darkness and light. As Simon and Garfunkel sang, ‘Hello darkness, my old friend, I’ve come to talk with you again.’ What does the darkness have to say to us? What do we have to say to the darkness? Where do we see light poking through these dark days? Join me to explore what the darkness can teach us and how we can find the light.”

For information: bit.ly/stoweuu

— Nancy Merz

