On Sunday, Feb. 27, at 4:30 pm, our Zoom service will be led by one of our favorite lay leaders, Gail Rushford.
Rushford says, “Our topic will be purpose. I have decided to do a facilitated discussion instead of the traditional sermon format, so I invite everyone to give some thought to the topic as you move through your days. The questions are: How do you think about your life’s purpose? Do you have a personal mission statement? Has your purpose changed through the seasons of your life? How has purpose impacted your daily life or major decisions? Then, what role does religion play in your personal sense of meaning? Did the religious tradition you grew up with provide a sense of purpose? How do the Unitarian Universalist principles shape your thinking on this topic? I hope everyone will find this to be interesting and a good opportunity to deepen our fellowship.”
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit our Facebook site or website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.