On Sunday, April 30 at 4:30 p.m. in person at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Mountain Road, we will be gladly welcoming back, Professor Michael Atkinson. He has entitled his service, “Lost and Found.” Atkinson asks, “what does it mean to find our true home spiritually? Will we recognize this state of being when we arrive? Or will it seem quite unfamiliar, yet perhaps oddly fitting? What is the relation between being truly lost and finding home? Do we even realize when we are lost? What compass might we use to guide our steps? What companions might point us in the right directions? Let us gather and ponder these key questions together upon a Sunday afternoon and see where they lead us.”
Atkinson retired to Vermont more than a decade ago and has pursued the passions that have long shaped his life, including literature, Buddhist dharma and depth psychology — both teaching and practicing the archetypal approach.
