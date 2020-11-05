The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Stowe will hold Zoom services until it is safe for us to be together in person. On Sunday, Nov. 8, we will have a lay-led service by Paula Ratchford.
Ratchford says that Nov. 13 is World Kindness Day. To honor this day, she will discuss the need for kindness in our lives and explore how we might find and increase kindness to others and to ourselves. A lifelong Congregationalist, Ratchford is new to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Stowe. She was drawn to the fellowship’s sense of community. She believes that living a spiritual life is about being good to each other, ourselves and the environment.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website: bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
