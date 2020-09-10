Following our summer hiatus, we are anticipating the opportunity to gather again. We will be doing Zoom services until it is safe for us to be together in person.
On Sunday, Sept. 13, the Rev. Mara Dowdall will lead our service.
We are looking forward to having her in our presence once again as she is an outstanding, amazing preacher. The topic of her service is “Let us Play.”
She says, “Every day, we are reminded of the gravity of the times we live in. And, with so much on the line, there is so much important work that calls out for our attention. At the same time, the stresses and losses of multiple crises have left many of us depleted in body, mind and spirit. This Sunday, we’ll explore a perhaps unlikely antidote: the spiritual practice of play.”
Rev. Dowdall is a minister based in Burlington. Most recently, she served as senior minister of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington.
We are planning a coffee hour after the service on the 13th so we can catch up and visit. For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
