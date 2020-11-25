“As human beings, our job in life is to help people realize how rare and valuable each one of us really is, that each of us has something that no one else has — or ever will have — something inside that is unique to all time.”
— Fred Rogers
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Stowe will hold Zoom services until it is safe for us to be together in person. On Sunday, Nov. 29, we will have a gathering and conversation instead of a regular service in order to catch up with each other.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
