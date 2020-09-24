The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Stowe will be doing Zoom services until it is safe for us to be together in person. On Sunday, Sept. 27, Kristabeth Atwood, a retired Methodist pastor, will talk about curiosity, which invites us into new ways of thinking, seeing learning, and growing.
Atwood says, “Many speculate that curiosity killed the cat, but a lack of curiosity can kill our spirits and our creativity. Curiosity invites us into new ways of thinking, seeing, learning and growing. Curiosity also invites us to look beyond our preconceived notions of the world and leaves us open to surprise. Together, let’s look into how curiosity can expand our worldview and lead us down unexpected paths.
Atwood was a local church pastor for 18 years, serving United Methodist Church in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Vermont. She stepped away from local church ministry in 2018 to share her passion for ritual and spiritual care with the wider community.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.