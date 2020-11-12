We will be holding Zoom services until it is safe for us to be together in person.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, we will welcome back our very popular Unitarian Universalist minister, the Rev. Mara Dowdall. Her service will be about the spiritual practice of re-imagination.
She says, “From an early age, our imagination is a powerful tool to dream and envision our future. But what happens when we find ourselves living a life different from the one we had imagined. And what happens when the world we find ourselves in is different from the one that filled our dreams?
“This Sunday, we will explore the spiritual practice of re-imagination. How might the practice of re-imagining help us both to accept our lives and the world as they are and, at the same time, open us up to new possibilities?”
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook, or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.