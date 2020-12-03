Our open-minded, open-hearted spiritual communities help people lead lives of justice, love, learning and hope. All our welcome.
The fellowship holds its next Zoom service on Sunday, Dec. 6, when Unitarian Universalist Rev. Barbara Threet will return to lead our service. It will center on the theme of “A Complicated Christmas.”
Barbara says, “This holiday season is like no other, and figuring out how to observe it or even what holidays mean to us will probably be a challenge. How in the world can we make them meaningful?”
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
