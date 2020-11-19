“There can be no vulnerability without risk; there can be no community without vulnerability; there can be no peace, and ultimately no life, without community.”
— M. Scott Peck
Zoom services are held at 4:40 p.m. on Sundays until it is safe for us to be together in person. On Sunday, Nov. 22, we will welcome back Kristabeth Atwood. She has entitled her service, “No One is an Island.”
Kristabeth says, “We’ve all heard of the saying, “No one is an island.” By virtue of being human, we are inextricably bound to community. But that doesn’t mean that community is always easy. Being in intentional community with others offers us opportunities to give and receive love, which requires vulnerability.
What gifts do we receive from community? How can we respond when community is hard? Together, we will explore what it means to live in community and why it is worth the risk.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
