On Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 4:30 p.m., our very frequent well-loved visiting minister, Rev. Barbara Threet will lead our service.
She is going to speak about a Unitarian radical preacher, Rev. John Haynes Holmes, 1879-1964. He is considered to be one of the greatest social activists in Unitarian history. He was also one of the most controversial, especially when he went head to head with another Unitarian, former U.S. President William Howard Taft. We’ll consider Holmes’s impact and examine some of the questions he raised in the early half of the last century.
Our open-minded, open-hearted spiritual communities help people lead lives of justice, love, learning and hope. All are welcome. For more information or for our Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.