The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Stowe will be doing Zoom services until it is safe for us to gather in person. On Sunday, Sept. 20, the Rev. Mara Dowdall will lead our service. She is UU minister based in Burlington.
We are fortunate to have her in our presence once again as she is an outstanding, amazing preacher. The topic of her service is ”Dark as Night.” She says, “Light and dark. This is one of the most basic sets of opposites we learn from a young age, mapped onto the daily rhythms of day and night and, here in northern New England, the seasonal rhythms of summer and winter. An ancient distinction embedded in many of the world’s origin stories — including Genesis’ ‘let there be light’ — these words have endured not only as descriptions of the natural world, but as powerful metaphors in human life. This Sunday, we’ll dig deeper into this enduring binary, and the effect of its application to human bodies and communities. How do these qualities relate to our history of racial caste and our ongoing institutional racism? How might we reclaim the value of ‘darkness’ in our lives and in our culture?”
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
