We are currently holding Zoom services. On Sunday, Dec. 13, the Rev. Abigail Stockman will lead our service. She will center her program around “Keepers of Thy Flame.”
Rev. Stockman says, “In this season that includes Advent, Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, and Kwanza, all which involve some flame or light symbolism, what flames do we light, especially in our present reality of pandemic and politics, that feed our souls?”
Rev. Stockman has been engaged in a rich mixture of community and congregational ministries since 1998. She has served Unitarian Universalist Congregations in Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, New York and Maryland.
Her community ministries include hospice spiritual care and bereavement; prison chaplaincy; restorative justice; serving on a hospital ethics committee; and inter-religious dialogue and action projects.
Currently she serves the UU Ministerial Association as a good officer. Once the pandemic has subsided, she will joyously return to being the harpist of the Vermont Philharmonic Orchestra.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
