On Sunday, Sept. 17, Reve. Dr. Rick Swanson of the St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal church will lead our service at his church on the Mountain Road. Swanson will talk about “Unity and Diversity: A symbiotic relationship in interfaith partnerships.”
He said, “Set side-by-side, unity and diversity are often defined by what they have in common, not their differences. Lifegiving interfaith relationships, however, rely on the differences between religious traditions for unity to make an impact in the life of institutions and individuals.”
