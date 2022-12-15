On Sunday Dec. 18, at 4:30 pm, we welcome back Pastor Julie Bond to lead our service at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church. The service will include a modern Christmas story and many carols. Pianist Shaun Booher will play and sing hymns along with the congregation.
We are people of all ages, people of many backgrounds and people of many beliefs. We are brave, curious and compassionate thinkers and doers. We create spirituality and community beyond boundaries, working for more justice and more love in our own lives and in the world. Face masks will be required for the service except when speaking.
