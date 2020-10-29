We will be doing Zoom services until it is safe for us to be together in person. On Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, we are very happy to welcome back the Unitarian Universalist Rev. Barbara Threet to lead our service. The topic of her service is “But the Bible says” … homosexuality is a sin, women should be silent in church, men rule the household, some races are inherently inferior, people rule the earth and get to subdue animals, and on and on.
Or does the Bible really say those things, and if so, why? And what else does it say?
Rev. Threet currently serves as a part-time minister in both the Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland,
and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Glen Falls, N.Y., after retiring from fulltime ministry at the Melrose Unitarian Universalist Church in the Boston area.
She happily lives in rural western Massachusetts, very near her two adult daughters and grandsons. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, hiking, camping, spending time with family and traveling. She is delighted to be involved with small rural UU churches.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website: bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
