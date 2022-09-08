We will resume regular services in person on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church. We are extremely appreciative of St. John’s for sharing their beautiful sanctuary with us for weekly services.
We welcome back Rev. Julie Bond to lead our service. We will be having a water communion. The water communion, sometimes called water ceremony, was first used at a Unitarian Universalist worship service in the 1980s. Many congregations now hold a water communion once a year, often at the beginning of the new church year, which is September for our fellowship. Attendees should bring to the service a small amount of water from a place that is special to them. The water can be symbolic since some of us may have already been to our special place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.