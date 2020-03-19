As we have been preparing to celebrate the centennial of Stowe Community Church, and as I have been working on an updated history of the church to be published in May, I have learned more about one very important aspect of the life of our church: that women have always played a vital role in the Stowe Community Church and her predecessors.
The inclusion of women as equal members of the church, along with the men, dates back at least as far as 1863 when the church was built at 137 Main St. At that time, it was the Universalist Church. Other new church buildings in town, the Congregational and the Methodist, were constructed with separate entrances for men and women.
That was not the case with the Universalist Church. Rather, there was, and still is, one entrance at the front of the church.
In 1863, this indicated the Universalist Church’s recognition of the equality between men and women.
In 1864, a sharp dissension brought a split in the Universalist Society, and a new Unitarian Society was formed. The First Unitarian Society in Stowe provided women the right to membership on an equal basis with men.
The division between the Universalists and the Unitarians continued until the late 1870s, when the efforts of Rev. William Walbridge were able to heal the breach. When the two groups came back together, the congregation came to be known as the Unity Church.
In 1903, the Unity Church became the first congregation in Stowe to have a female minister. The Rev. Eliza M. Hickok Abbott was ordained in 1893. Her pastorate of Unity Church extended from 1903 to 1908. She is remembered for this poem:
I know not by what method rare
But this I know, God answers prayer.
I know that he has given his Word
Which tells me prayer is always heard
And will be answered soon or late
And so I pray and calmly wait.
I know not if the blessing sought
Will come in just the way I thought
But leave my prayers with him alone
Whose will is wiser than my own
Assured that he will grant my quest
Or send some answer far more blessed.
Women were not only active in the pulpit at 137 Main St. in Stowe; they were active in many other ways in the church. A Universalist Ladies’ Sewing Circle is mentioned in the records of 1850. The group had officers: president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. The name of the Society was changed a few years later to Social Circle, then Sewing Society. The name Sewing Circle persisted until about 1902, when the Unity Church Ladies’ Aid Circle became active.
Finally, with the formation of Stowe Community Church in 1920, the women’s group came to be called United Ladies’ Aid. Membership varied from 80 in the early years, then down to 40, and back up to 60 in the 1970s. In 1993, when Marcia Johannesen became the president, the organization came to be known as Women’s Fellowship. Marcia retired at the beginning of 2020 after serving for over 25 years.
Now a new generation of women is stepping into positions of leadership.
Over the past 100-plus years, the women of the church have accomplished much. They have offered: Christmas Fairs, Chicken Pie Suppers, Firemen’s Balls, Town Meeting Day Luncheons, Sunday School Picnics, Concerts, Ice Cream Festivals, Oyster Suppers, and Maple Sugar Socials. Some of these events were conducted to raise money for the church, some for fellowship only.
During the war years of 1864 and 1918, socials were held to raise money for needy soldiers.
In addition to the events mentioned above, plays were also popular among the women of the church. Some plays were put on by local groups, some with actors from out of town; a small fee was charged in most cases.
In March 1869, a play given at the church’s festival “went off well” according to the diary of Mrs. Thomas. In August, a play, “The Hidden Hand,” was given in the Hotel Theater. Another year the Circle sponsored several plays at the church; all of these were for profit: “The School Marm,” $16 received; “The Milk Maid’s Reception,” $23. Several were presented in 1889: “Anita’s Trial,” “Coupon Bonds,” “Eight Hour System.” In 1892, profits were higher: “Rebecca’s Triumph” by the Waterbury Dramatic Society, $83; “The Spy of Atlanta,” $88. In 1920, a cast from Montpelier performed “Little Women.”
And that, in a way, brings us full circle to today. The weekend of May 15-17 will be the Stowe Community Church Centennial Celebration. As part of that weekend, our church will offer three performances of, you guessed it, “Little Women,” directed by our own Taryn Noelle.
Originally, when we planned this event, we had no idea that, exactly 100 years ago, the same play had been performed at our church. What a welcome and serendipitous discovery! We are even thinking of burying a time capsule on the church property this May, with instructions for our future church members to once again offer a performance of “Little Women” in 2120.
However, rather than wait for 2120, we hope you will join us this May 2020 as we celebrate the centennial of this church that is at the heart of our community.