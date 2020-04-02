We have had to close the Mountain Chapel until COVID-19 has passed. The fact is that the visitors and worshippers at the Chapel may come from the world round. We just have alcohol squirts there, but there is no way to wash one’s hands well, and that is good! We sit or stand much too close together, and that is good! The Green Mountain Club has closed all shelters, but encouraged hiking, as long as we stay 6 feet apart. Of course we don’t go on the trails now anyway, during mud season.
We set aside now the gentle hum of the cables rounding the well maintained wheels and sturdy towers, lifting one in the power of ease to refreshing sights of snow-swept mountains, frosty branches and sounds of wind that we might not otherwise be able to experience.
Our Chapel hope for you is this productive time of reflection, even as we devoutly care for one another without discrimination, looking again at what we thought we knew to be true, paraphrasing Robert Frost. Meanwhile, on the Mountain, relish such delights as the March 26 Stowe Reporter articles by Kim Brown hoofing it 10th Mountain style, and Greg Morrill’s “binder reminder.”
Enjoy the woods, family, Zooms and Skypes and presence. A special time of opportunity.
— Dave and Louise Ransom