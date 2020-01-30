No one has been able to serve chapel yet this season, but the Rev. Will Burhans, lead pastor for First Congregational Church in Winchester, Mass., has signaled that he will be setting aside a Friday soon. Also, Craig Oshkello and Stacey Sephira London-Oshkello of Living Tree Alliance, a “reimagined kibbutz,” a farm in Moretown with a team of four, plan a service Sunday, Feb. 2. They would appreciate any advance shoveling, as this may be the first opening of the chapel this season.
Stacey and Craig are also planning the sixth annual Shavuot-on-the-Mountain on May 30, if the Mountain Co. is able to make it happen (most people walk up; folks in wheelchairs and elders may be able to drive up). Cathy Snow and Len Randolph are planning services for the summer, especially the Mountain Day of Remembrance, begun in 1989.
The Kieffer Family, who created the chapel in memory of “Polly” will offer the 43rd annual Polly’s Day and Walk on Thursday, Aug. 6.
This is the biennial year to renew our listing with the state. The Rev. Rick Swanson, rector of St. John’s in the Mountains, will be part of a team of resident chaplains, which means that we need a new board president for Rick. Tom Hubbs will remain as our treasurer.
We do want lay folk and clergy to “learn the chapel” and offer services. Call us at 644-8144.
— Dave and Louise Ransom