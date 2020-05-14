The empty Mountain Chapel stands in this COVID-19 moment as a monument of thanksgiving for mothers — the delight Polly took in realizing Mother Earth. In its empty vigil, the chapel, as a mom reflecting, looks forward to some changes in human attitudes that may even help Earth’s babes grow as well as preserve Earth itself. A year ago, we celebrated a wonderful guy as Mary Martin sang. Our Copley Hospital Chaplain Alden Launer lifted up our memories of the life of Wendall Mansfield, Stowe’s fire chief, remembered across Lamoille County, Vermont and several states, with the words, “Let them stir and shake you.” Each one whose life is affected by or lost to COVID-19 shakes us, now like a mighty wave moving around the world. Moms and dads grieve preparedness, racism and classism. “We are one in the Spirit,” we sing. Mother’s Day scriptures grip us: John 14: 1, appealing that we know one another, Psalm 31 lifting up care, 1 Peter 2 asking us to give up lying and hypocrisy, Stephen’s rejection, stoning in Acts 7: 55. Amos 5:7 “Let justice roll down like mighty waters…”
— Dave and Louise Ransom