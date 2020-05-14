The empty Mountain Chapel stands in this COVID-19 moment as a monument of thanksgiving for mothers — the delight Polly took in realizing Mother Earth. In its empty vigil, the chapel, as a mom reflecting, looks forward to some changes in human attitudes that may even help Earth’s babes grow as well as preserve Earth itself. A year ago, we celebrated a wonderful guy as Mary Martin sang. Our Copley Hospital Chaplain Alden Launer lifted up our memories of the life of Wendall Mansfield, Stowe’s fire chief, remembered across Lamoille County, Vermont and several states, with the words, “Let them stir and shake you.” Each one whose life is affected by or lost to COVID-19 shakes us, now like a mighty wave moving around the world. Moms and dads grieve preparedness, racism and classism. “We are one in the Spirit,” we sing. Mother’s Day scriptures grip us: John 14: 1, appealing that we know one another, Psalm 31 lifting up care, 1 Peter 2 asking us to give up lying and hypocrisy, Stephen’s rejection, stoning in Acts 7: 55. Amos 5:7 “Let justice roll down like mighty waters…”

— Dave and Louise Ransom

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.