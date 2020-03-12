We are assured that the newly married couple of Feb. 29 at The Chapel with Pastor Mike Thorpe as officiant-snow shoveler-custodian-recordkeeper — assisted by groom Steve Foster — were able to be celebrated through the sacred and profane of the gift of the wonderment of God.
Thanks to Rev. Fr. Rick of St. John’s in the Mountains and others we are considering new ways to look at the chaplaincy on the Mountain as we, personally, prepare to fade away. We will remain as mentors and reflectors as we are able, especially for the chaplains and inquirers.
Pastor Melissa O’Brien will step away from a secretary post as she begins a pastorate for the Peru Church. Rev. Kirk Thompson will yield his many, many years of service as president and third vice president to retirement. Rev. Janice Chilek, who has given many, many years as well, will continue her nursing home chaplaincies, in retirement, and step away as second vice president.
Each will remain on the Chapel’s chaplaincy roster and offer mentoring to their successors. Pastor Mike Thorpe, “baptized by fire” through the Feb. 29 wedding, will work on a winter resident chaplain post, with thanks to his colleagues, Rev. Kirk Thompson, Rabbi David Fainsilber and Rev. Rick Swanson.
Hopefully, the old order is yielding to the new.
— Dave and Louise Ransom