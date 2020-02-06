Stacey Sephira and Craig Oshkello of Living Tree Alliance in Moretown brought their team to shovel out and open the Chapel for the first time this winter. Thank you to all helpers.
Stacey reports: “It was a beautiful day on the mountain. We are very appreciative to have the opportunity to be there and lead an interfaith prayer service in the beautiful chapel on the mountain.
“We greatly appreciate the support from the resort. The entrance was shoveled when we arrived and it was very easy to open up the door. … We started the service at 2:05 p.m. A couple of ski school students joined us for part of it to check out the chapel. It was meaningful for us. I do hope that Sunday service can be offered again, as it is really a wonderful space to add to a ski day.”
Living Tree Alliance is a kibbutz in Moretown devoted to the Hebrew values of the earth, and Stacey is a priestess from the Kohenet East Priestess Institute. They will be celebrating a spring rite at the Chapel on May 30.
— Dave and Louise Ransom