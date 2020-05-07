The Mountain Chapel is devoted to the memory of Polly Kieffer. who died of childhood leukemia at age 9. The chapel welcomes folk of different religious and persuasions and lifts up our spiritual symbiotic relationship with mountains.
Over the weekend of May 30, Living Tree Alliance in the Mad River Valley of Vermont will celebrate its sixth annual Shavuot-on-the-Mountain. The first five were on Old Mozo and at the chapel. We are awaiting details from Chaplains Sephira Stacey and Craig Oshkello. If you appreciate the Mad River Valley, as in Granville, Warren and Waitsfield, you know the presence of mountains.
On Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m., Cathy Snow is planning Mountain Day of Remembrance, a day to honor the memory of people who knew the meaning of mountains. From COVID-19 research we will be able to decide where to meet.
How do you respect the gift of mountains?
— Dave and Louise Ransom