Journey — that’s what our lives are about, whether quarantined or traveling. We prefer on foot. The chapel has received a spring cleaning from chaplains Len, Louise and Dave, and about to receive the annual “ant treatment.”
Even while closed — we simply can’t remain 6 feet apart in the chapel as it can quickly become trafficked — our journey continues. It would only take one person “feeling a bit under the weather after their trip from Texas” to set off a minor explosion. We hope to have some Zoom gatherings of the chapeleers soon. We welcome you in the loop!
We continue to seek interfaith prayer and dialog, as we seek to replace us as resident chaplains, and find additional chaplains. Folks, we really need some retired folk who love and value the mountains, who welcome and see God’s good news in strangers, just as Laban perceived in Abraham’s servant in Genesis 24. We need folk who can guide others, especially couples to appreciate the good news of Song of Solomon 2, folk who live the kind of courageous humility daily as expressed in Zechariah 9. Romans 7:15 and Matthew 11:16 also provide a good job description in terms of “knowing one’s self” and “appreciating others” as we struggle with ego and prejudices. Call us at 644-8144 if you feel a tug of the spirit. It could be a journey you could not have planned. Well, so was Isaac’s, no less Mohammed and Jesus. Is BLM helping us heal the divisions? We feel it. Ain’t an easy journey, is it?
— Dave and Louise Ransom
