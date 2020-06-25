Genesis describes the seesaw between dissatisfied and adventurous humans and God. Jeremiah 20 describes his journey balancing that seesaw, bearing the insults as Psalm 69, and the “daring discipleship” of Matthew 10, and Romans 10 advancement from slavery toward family. Every person, every family, every group of people and species of life go through that process of growth.
We spent Father’s Day as part of that “dance of life.” At 10 a.m. we left our own online worship to join a group in Fairfax walking to seek reconciliation of the Isaacs and Esaus of this world, at the urging of George Floyd’s murder, which had been captured on camera by an 8-year-old girl. At 1 p.m. we joined another group in Jeffersonville doing the same, holding signs as “Black Lives Matter.”
What was amazing was the response of the drivers and passengers of the cars and trucks and motorcycles that passed. For us today, the crowd of passersby gave close to unanimous support. Yes, a few middle fingers, fear and anger projected on to gas pedals, curiously enough from the shiniest, largest, newest, least muffled and oddly blackest vehicles. Honks, love signs, peace signs, shouts of joy were the order of the day. Violence and destruction need not be our way of life. Maybe even amidst human violence and destruction a narrow, winding, even beautiful road is opening.
— Dave and Louise Ransom
