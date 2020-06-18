The sweaters and jackets hang at the ready, a windbreaker feels good, the electric flickers. The mountain waits patiently, sending us gifts of water and lifting up our eyes, while harboring the last large traces of winter in its pockets. Our new plantings survive. We look toward spring sprucing of the Chapel.
Suddenly, one of its founding chaplains dies, our dear friend, John E. Nutting, associate conference minister for the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ, June 10. John followed his dear companion Ramona. John had served as minister for missions among other portfolios, among which was sharing in the founding of the Chapel and on the slopes with the Dawn Patrol. Always one for the people, taking risks, friend of those in need, with hearty laugh and resonant voice and strings, clear where he stood for love against hatred, hope against despair, kindness against cruelty, making friends and lessening enmity, conscious of the story before us.
A life of surprise as Abraham and Sarah found, Genesis 18; a life of praise, Psalm 116, Ezekiel’s lioness (19); faithful presence creating hope, its endurance and its life of hope within the marks of the real (Psalm 100, Roman 5), seeing the plentiful harvest and recruiting us laborers for its yields of healing, curing, raising, giving, greeting, rescuing the “sheep” from the “wolves,” hanging Ramona’s Dad’s gift of an electric star on the Christmas tree in a home that had no electricity. Thank you, John and Ramona.
— Dave and Louise Ransom